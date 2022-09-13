UrduPoint.com

New President Of UN General Assembly Calls For Ceasefire In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The new president of the UN General Assembly, Hungary's Csaba Korosi, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Monday.

"To ensure the elevation of all this suffering which has been caused by this war, fire should be ceased as soon as possible," Korosi told journalists at the United Nations in New York.

Korosi also called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

Korosi will serve as the UNGA president for one year, replacing Abdulla Shahid of Maldives. The post has mostly symbolic powers.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly starts on September 13, the day after Korosi's formal inauguration.

