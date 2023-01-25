New Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins to Be Sworn In

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, will be sworn in on Wednesday, after which he will hold his cabinet's first meeting.

On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader.

Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government.

He succeeds Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19. She had been in office since 2017. Hipkins served as education Minister in her government.