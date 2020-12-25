UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Program On Russian Arctic Development Submitted To Government - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

New Program on Russian Arctic Development Submitted to Government - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A new state-run program on the development of the Russian Arctic regions has been submitted to the government for consideration, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

"A new program on the development of the Arctic zone has been submitted to the government. The volume of its financing until 2024 is 19.5 billion rubles [$263.2 billion]. First of all, the funds will be allocated to promote the implementation of investment projects that will allow us to create 30,000 new jobs in the following four years," Trutnev said.

The deputy prime minister stressed that northern Murmansk Region had raised the major part of the funds invested in the Russian Arctic.

"Murmansk Region is the leader in raising investments. Its share accounts for 39 percent of investments.

I want to thank the governor for this work. It is followed by Arkhangelsk Region with 15 percent and the Republic of Karelia with 14 percent," Trutnev said.

The deputy minister added that the other Arctic regions should make more efforts to facilitate the Russian Arctic's development.

This year, Russia implemented a series of initiatives aimed to boost the development of its Arctic region. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on government support for business activities in Russia's Arctic area, designed to improve the investment environment in the region. In October, Putin signed an executive order on the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security that envisaged the creation of 200,000 new jobs in the region by 2035, with the average salary of each employee exceeding 200,000 rubles ($2,618).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Business Russia Vladimir Putin Murmansk July October All Government Share Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

20 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

21 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

28 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.