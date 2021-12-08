UrduPoint.com

New Purchases Of Weapons Were Not On Agenda Of Recent Chad-Russia Talks - Top Diplomat Mahamat Zene Cherif

The Republic of Chad needs the assistance of Russia in servicing military equipment, but new purchases of weapons were not discussed at the recent talks in Moscow, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif told Sputnik

Cherif, who is in Moscow on a working visit from December 6-8, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. The two ministers discussed opportunities for boosting bilateral cooperation, resolving conflicts in Africa, and consolidating the efforts to combat terrorism in the Lake Chad and Sahara-Sahel regions.

"Ninety percent of the Chadian army's arsenal is Russian-made. And it is quite natural that long before the signing of this agreement (on military-technical cooperation), services were provided by the Russians at a high level and efficiently. I think that the relevant competent services will find a way to preserve this arsenal," Cherif said.

When asked whether the procurement of new military equipment was discussed at the talks, he replied in the negative.

"No, we did not discuss this," he said.

