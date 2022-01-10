UrduPoint.com

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:34 PM

A new contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not being worked out yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A new contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not being worked out yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Regarding the leaders' phone conversation, no. At the moment, n contact at the highest level is being worked out, as far as I know, if something else has not happened today," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

