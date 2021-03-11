New Putin-Biden Contacts Not on Agenda So Far - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) New contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are currently not on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The presidents held a phone conversation in late January.

Both expressed their satisfaction with the agreement to extend the New START deal.

"This is not being discussed yet. Of course, we maintain working contacts through diplomatic channels, this is not easy, but we still maintain contact, this is the most important thing," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin was planning a new phone call with Biden.