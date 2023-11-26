Open Menu

New Railway Links Lijiang, Shangri-la In Southwest China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

New railway links Lijiang, Shangri-la in southwest China

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A railway linking the cities of Lijiang and Shangri-la, two well-known tourist destinations in southwest China's Yunnan Province, opened to traffic on Sunday, according to local authorities.

With the operation of the Lijiang-Shangri-la railway, the fastest travel time between the two cities will be 1 hour and 18 minutes.

The 139-km railway also connects Shangri-la, in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, to the provincial capital Kunming.

The new line will help improve transportation in ethnic minority areas, which will promote national unity, consolidate border stability, and promote Yunnan's high-quality development, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Related Topics

Minority China Traffic Lijiang Kunming Border Sunday Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

20 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

20 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

20 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

24 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World