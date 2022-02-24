New Realities Require Revision of Normandy Four Agenda - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Meetings of the Normandy Four format and the Contact Group on Donbass are possible after the revision of their agenda, taking into account Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Berlin has said earlier this week that Germany, France and Ukraine are ready for another Normandy Four meeting.

"New realities require a revision of the Normandy format agenda, which should now discuss not the special status of Donbas within Ukraine, but interstate relations between Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR, the problem of their joint border, disputed territories and regional security," the source said, adding that the same applies to the Contact Group.