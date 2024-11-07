Open Menu

New Reality For US As Trump Crushes Harris

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

New reality for US as Trump crushes Harris

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The United States and the world faced a radically transformed political landscape Wednesday after Donald Trump won a crushing election victory, defeating Kamala Harris in an astonishing comeback to the White House.

Harris, who had described Trump as a unique threat to democracy but whose campaign in the end underwhelmed voters, was to deliver a concession speech in Washington at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT).

Trump, who never conceded defeat four years ago when his supporters ransacked the US Capitol, won wider margins than before despite a criminal conviction, two impeachments while last in office and warnings from his former chief of staff that he is a "fascist.

"

But exit polls showed that voters' top concern remained the economy and inflation that spiked under outgoing President Joe Biden.

Both Wall Street and the Dollar soared on Trump's victory and his clear mandate, with expectations that he will move aggressively to ramp up growth.

Trump, who at 78 will be the oldest president at the time of his January 20 inauguration, vowed to fulfill his slogan to "make America great again" in a victory speech in Florida before supporters chanting "USA!"

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump said.

Related Topics

Election World Dollar Washington Democracy White House Trump Florida United States January Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

2 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

2 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

2 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

2 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

2 hours ago
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

2 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

2 hours ago
 Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arreste ..

Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants

2 hours ago
 Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim ..

Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters

2 hours ago
 4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrest ..

4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police

2 hours ago
 Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action again ..

Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners

2 hours ago

More Stories From World