New reality for US as Trump crushes Harris

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The United States and the world faced a radically transformed political landscape Wednesday after Donald Trump won a crushing election victory, defeating Kamala Harris in an astonishing comeback to the White House.

Harris, who had described Trump as a unique threat to democracy but whose campaign in the end underwhelmed voters, was to deliver a concession speech in Washington at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT).

Trump, who never conceded defeat four years ago when his supporters ransacked the US Capitol, won wider margins than before despite a criminal conviction, two impeachments while last in office and warnings from his former chief of staff that he is a "fascist.

But exit polls showed that voters' top concern remained the economy and inflation that spiked under outgoing President Joe Biden.

Both Wall Street and the Dollar soared on Trump's victory and his clear mandate, with expectations that he will move aggressively to ramp up growth.

Trump, who at 78 will be the oldest president at the time of his January 20 inauguration, vowed to fulfill his slogan to "make America great again" in a victory speech in Florida before supporters chanting "USA!"

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump said.