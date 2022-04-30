New record low water levels recorded at U.S. largest reservoir

Due to megadrought gripping the western United States, the water levels of Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir serving 40 million Americans, have dropped to a historic low

UNITED STATES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) Due to megadrought gripping the western United States, the water levels of Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir serving 40 million Americans, have dropped to a historic low.

An original intake valve of the reservoir that began supplying Nevada customers in 1971 was exposed for the first time.

"It's official -- the top of Intake No.

1 is now visible and the low lake level pumping station is now operational," Southern Nevada Water Authority tweeted early this week.

The low lake level pumping station is a back-up system completed by the water authority in 2020 that draws water from deep lake areas to feed thirsty customers downstream.

As of Friday, the water level of Lake Mead is 1,055.19 feet (321.62 meters) above sea level, which is 173.81 feet (52.98 meters) below full pool of 1,229 feet (374.60 meters) above sea level.