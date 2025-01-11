Open Menu

New Red Bull Football Boss Klopp In Stands For Paris FC Game

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

New Red Bull football boss Klopp in stands for Paris FC game

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Jurgen Klopp, the new global head of football at Red Bull, a minority shareholder in French club Paris FC, on Saturday watched from the stands during a French Ligue 2 game against Amiens.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp has just started a new role with Red Bull which owns clubs RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Klopp happily posed for selfies alongside Pierre Ferracci, the president of the Parisian club which was sold to the family of France's richest person Bernard Arnault and Red Bull two months ago.

The former solid Ligue 2 leaders, Paris FC have had a bad start to the year with consecutive defeats and are now third.

Klopp is due to speak for the first time since taking office on Tuesday at the Red Bull headquarters near Salzburg in Austria.

The 57-year-old won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before moving to Liverpool. At the Reds, Klopp won several major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp's appointment has however caused controversy, particularly in Germany where some fans are critical of the energy drink brand's ownership of Leipzig, as well as multi-club models in general.

Related Topics

Football Minority France Germany Salzburg Liverpool Amiens Paris Dortmund Leipzig Pierre New York Austria Family From Premier League Borussia

Recent Stories

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 minutes ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

3 hours ago
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

3 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

4 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

4 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

4 hours ago

More Stories From World