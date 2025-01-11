New Red Bull Football Boss Klopp In Stands For Paris FC Game
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Jurgen Klopp, the new global head of football at Red Bull, a minority shareholder in French club Paris FC, on Saturday watched from the stands during a French Ligue 2 game against Amiens.
Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp has just started a new role with Red Bull which owns clubs RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.
Klopp happily posed for selfies alongside Pierre Ferracci, the president of the Parisian club which was sold to the family of France's richest person Bernard Arnault and Red Bull two months ago.
Paris FC got back winning after consecutive defeats, beating Amiens 1-0 to reclaim top spot in Ligue 2.
Klopp took office on Tuesday at the Red Bull headquarters near Salzburg in Austria.
The 57-year-old won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before moving to Liverpool. At the Reds, Klopp won several major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.
Klopp's appointment has however caused controversy, particularly in Germany where some fans are critical of the energy drink brand's ownership of Leipzig, as well as multi-club models in general.
