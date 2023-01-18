UrduPoint.com

New Red Cross Chief To Visit Moscow This Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

New Red Cross chief to visit Moscow this week

The new head of the International Committee of the Red Cross will visit Moscow this week, following a visit last month to conflict-ravaged Ukraine, the organisation said Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The new head of the International Committee of the Red Cross will visit Moscow this week, following a visit last month to conflict-ravaged Ukraine, the organisation said Wednesday.

"ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric is visiting Moscow this week to discuss urgent humanitarian concerns", including the sensitive subject of ensuring regular visits to prisoners of war, it said in a statement.

"The ICRC also stands ready to play a neutral intermediary role for the exchange of prisoners and for any other humanitarian initiative, at the request of the parties," it said.

During the visit on Thursday and Friday, Spoljaric, who took the ICRC reins in October, is scheduled to meet with government officials and the Russian Red Cross.

Contacted by AFP, spokeswoman Jennifer Sparks refrained from providing details on which government officials Spoljaric would meet, and would not say if President Vladimir Putin was on the list.

The visit will follow her mission to Ukraine in December, "where she met with government officials, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, associations of families of prisoners of war (POW) and interned civilians, and communities that are suffering from the international armed conflict," ICRC said.

The organisation stressed that "a critical priority for president Spoljaric is to ensure that prisoners of war on both sides receive regular visits from the ICRC and are treated humanely in line with international humanitarian law.

" - 'Unimpeded and regular access' - Visiting POWs is core to the ICRC's mission enshrined in the Geneva Conventions, which define the laws of war.

The ICRC has been repeatedly criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the ultra-sensitive subject of POW visits.

He has accused the organisation of not pushing hard enough to gain access to Ukrainian troops captured by Russian forces.

Speaking to reporters last month, Spoljaric stressed the difficulty of the task and the dangers facing ICRC teams on the ground when visiting prisoners.

"If the ICRC doesn't come, it is not a choice," she insisted.

"We have to receive adequate guarantees and competent reassurances that our convoys will not be hit while trying to get to these facilities." The ICRC has long complained that it lacks sufficient access to those held by the warring parties.

In Wednesday's statement, the organisation said it had "been visiting prisoners of war on both sides, but is urgently seeking full, unimpeded, and regular access to all, wherever they are held.""These visits enable ICRC teams to monitor conditions of detention and treatment of the prisoners, share much-awaited news with their families and provide items such as blankets, warm clothes, personal hygiene items, and books," it pointed out.

Beyond Russia's war in Ukraine, Spoljaric will also discuss other situations of concern during her visit, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and the Sahel region, ICRC said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Geneva Ethiopia October December All From Government Share

Recent Stories

UK Police Face Tougher Vetting After Officer Confe ..

UK Police Face Tougher Vetting After Officer Confessed to 24 Rapes - Home Office

52 seconds ago
 US Expected to Announce Major Arms Package for Ukr ..

US Expected to Announce Major Arms Package for Ukraine as Kiev Requests Tanks - ..

53 seconds ago
 World Economic Forum selects UAE Gender Balance Co ..

World Economic Forum selects UAE Gender Balance Council as knowledge partner to ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over martyr ..

55 seconds ago
 Blinken Concerned With Worsening Humanitarian Situ ..

Blinken Concerned With Worsening Humanitarian Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - St ..

18 minutes ago
 Lufthansa submits fresh bid for Italy's ITA Airway ..

Lufthansa submits fresh bid for Italy's ITA Airways

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.