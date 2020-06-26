UrduPoint.com
New Reduced Tariff To Bolster China-Europe Rail Freight Traffic - Russian Railways

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

New Reduced Tariff to Bolster China-Europe Rail Freight Traffic - Russian Railways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A new system of reduced tariffs will help bolster the volume of rail freight traffic between China and Europe, a representative of Russian Railways, Russia's state-owned railroad company, told Sputnik.

"The firm has created a system of reduced tariffs for container transport, which will establish a competitive form of transport on the trans-Eurasian route," the representative said.

One of the measures introduced in April has seen freight companies benefit from a 40 percent discount on the transport of empty containers from Europe to China, the representative added.

"In April, conditions were created that facilitate the return of empty containers from Europe to China to help ensure rolling stock levels," the representative stated.

Russian Railways has continued to note a significant rise in rail freight traffic between China and Europe. Since the start of this year, a 35 percent increase in goods volume has been registered compared to the same period in 2019.

