New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary General

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on December 15 in his office, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Dino Seidi, who presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC.

During this audience, talks centered on ways and means to reinforce and further expand cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and addressed issues of shared interest.