New Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Take Effect in Estonia - Cabinet

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) New restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, which relate to education, trade, catering, sports, cultural and public events, will take effect in Estonia on Thursday, the republic's government said.

The restrictions aim to reduce contacts between people to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

They will be valid for at least one month - from March 11 to April 11.

Distance learning will be used for all students, the government recommends not to take children to kindergartens.

From March 11, only essential stores will be open, that is, grocery stores, pharmacies, those selling aids and medical equipment, telecommunications, optics stores, pet stores and gas stations. All other shops must remain closed.

Catering establishments will only work for takeaway.