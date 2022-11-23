New Results of MH17 Probe Will Be About Buk Air Defense System Crew - Dutch Prosecutors

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) New results of the investigation into the MH17 flight crash in eastern Ukraine, which will be announced in the spring of 2023, will be about identification of the crew members of the Buk air defense system that shot down the plane, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, a spokeswoman for the Dutch National Public Prosecutor's Office, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Dutch prosecutor's office told Sputnik that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would announce new results of the further investigation into the MH17 case tentatively in the spring of 2023.

"This investigation concerns the identification of the crew members of the Buk air defense missile system and the decision-making process for its deployment," van de Moosdijk said when asked about what will be announced in the spring.

The MH17 passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, crashed in the Donbas conflict zone on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch citizens, and crew members on board were killed.