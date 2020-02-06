WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A Human Rights Watch report documenting hundreds of deportees murdered and abused after being sent back the United States to El Salvador confirms the xenophobic nature of President Donald Trump's deportation policies, Senator Robert Menendez said in a statement on Monday.

"This report is a shameful reminder of the Trump administration's xenophobic policy of denying meaningful protection to vulnerable families fleeing a certain death in their home countries," Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said.

The report identifies more than 200 cases in which people were murdered or subjected to sexual violence, torture and other harm after being deported to El Salvador from the United States, Menendez note din an accompanying press release.

"[T]he evidence continues to pile up showing that the US government is knowingly signing a death sentence by forcibly returning vulnerable people to the very place they fled," Menendez said.

Trump's "deportation first" policies were un-American, illegal and violated US laws that prohibited the Federal government from returning people to countries where they faced torture and persecution, Menendez added.