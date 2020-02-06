UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rights Report Confirms Trump's 'Shameless, Xenophobic' Deportation Policy - US Senator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

New Rights Report Confirms Trump's 'Shameless, Xenophobic' Deportation Policy - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A Human Rights Watch report documenting hundreds of deportees murdered and abused after being sent back the United States to El Salvador confirms the xenophobic nature of President Donald Trump's deportation policies, Senator Robert Menendez said in a statement on Monday.

"This report is a shameful reminder of the Trump administration's xenophobic policy of denying meaningful protection to vulnerable families fleeing a certain death in their home countries," Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said.

The report identifies more than 200 cases in which people were murdered or subjected to sexual violence, torture and other harm after being deported to El Salvador from the United States, Menendez note din an accompanying press release.

"[T]he evidence continues to pile up showing that the US government is knowingly signing a death sentence by forcibly returning vulnerable people to the very place they fled," Menendez said.

Trump's "deportation first" policies were un-American, illegal and violated US laws that prohibited the Federal government from returning people to countries where they faced torture and persecution, Menendez added.

Related Topics

Trump El Salvador United States From Government

Recent Stories

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

32 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

47 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.