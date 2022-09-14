UrduPoint.com

New Road Along Lachin Corridor Will Start Operating On April 1, 2023 - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The new road along the Lachin corridor connecting the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and Armenia will start operating from April 1, 2023, Director of the Fourth CIS Department at the Russian foreign ministry Denis Gonchar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main result of the efforts made over the past month was the achievement of a common understanding that the new road along the Lachin corridor will begin to operate from April 1, 2023. At the same time, since August 30, traffic has been carried out along a temporary route bypassing the city of Lachin and other settlements located within the security zone of the old corridor route," Gonchar said.

It is important that the mode of operation of the Lachin corridor will not change, the diplomat said, adding that Russian peacekeepers relocated to a temporary road, and by April 1, 2023, they will move to the new route.

