New Roscosmos Leadership Aims To Ease Tensions With NASA - Official

Published October 06, 2022

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) ENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, October 5 (Sputnik) - The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos seeks to reduce tensions with NASA that arose under former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) rikalev said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The answer is yes," Krikalev said when asked if the new Roscosmos leadership wants to ease tensions with NASA that emerged under Rogozin.

Rogozin criticized the United States for imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia and signaled it could potentially block cooperation between the United States and Russia on the International Space Station (ISS).

President Joe Biden previously said that US sanctions would impact Russia's space program.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

