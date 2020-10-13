New Round of Astana Talks on Syria Might Take Place by Year-End - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) SULTAN, October 13 (Sputnik) - A new round of Astana-format talks on Syrian with the participation of the Syrian opposition this year is a possibility to not be ruled out, albeit no formal requests were submitted to Kazakhstan to host the talks, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik that Russia in its capacity as guarantor of the Syrian peace process might be planning new Astana-format talks in October. A source close to the talks has confirmed to Sputnik a new round might indeed take place at the end of October with the participation of the Syrian opposition.

"We do not rule out this possibility. However, holding a new round of negotiations on Syria in any format will depend on the will of the guarantor countries themselves and, most importantly, on the epidemiological situation in the country," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry said it had received no formal request from the guarantor states to host talks in Nur-Sultan, a Kazakh city formerly known as Astana, hence the name of the format.

"As per the established rules, guarantor states of the Syrian peace process formally appeal to our government and propose preliminary dates of talks in Nur-Sultan agreed with all participants," the ministry said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017 with the mediation of Russia, Iran and Syria. This format became the first platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.