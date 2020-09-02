New Round of Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to Take Place in Brussels September 7 - EU

Brussels is set to host a new round of high-level negotiations between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on September 7 with the participation of the European Union's top diplomat and special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, the EU diplomatic office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Brussels is set to host a new round of high-level negotiations between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on September 7 with the participation of the European Union's top diplomat and special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, the EU diplomatic office said on Wednesday.

"On Monday 7 September, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajcak, will host the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, for another high-level meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue in Brussels," a statement from the office read.

The meeting will address non-majority community arrangements and the settlement of mutual financial claims or property, the statement went on to say.

In the leadup to the talks, Lajcak will head an expert-level meeting to discuss missing and displaced persons and economic cooperation.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been viciously disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Muslim Albanian population. In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia and an overwhelming majority of the Latin American and Asian nations do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

The EU-sponsored Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was set up in 2011 to facilitate a political settlement.