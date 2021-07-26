UrduPoint.com
New Round Of Doha Talks Between Kabul, Taliban Expected In August - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

New Round of Doha Talks Between Kabul, Taliban Expected in August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The next high-level meeting between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) and Afghan delegations in the Qatari capital is expected to take place in August, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the negotiating teams.

The new round is expected to focus on efforts to create a framework for peace talks in light of the withdrawal of foreign troops, set to be completed by the end of August, the Afghan broadcaster said on Sunday.

The latest two-day round of peace negotiations between the Afghan delegations was held in Doha in mid-July.

The sides agreed on facilitating a countrywide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and avoiding deaths among civilians. Contrary to expectations, they failed to conclude an Eid al-Adha ceasefire or agree to an exchange of prisoners.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

