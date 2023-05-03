New Round of Grain Deal Talks to Be Held in Moscow May 5 With UN Participation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A new round of consultations on the grain deal with the participation of a UN representative will be held in Moscow on May 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Head of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan will pay a visit to Moscow this week to discuss the grain deal.

"Our estimates of the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum on the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market are well known, they have not changed.

I can say that on May 5, Moscow will host another round of consultations on the implementation of the memorandum between the Russian interdepartmental delegation and UN representatives headed by UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan," Zakharova told a briefing.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal is currently under discussion, the diplomat said, noting that dates are not finalized yet.