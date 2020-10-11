New Round of Intra-Libyan Talks Kicks Off in Cairo Focused on Constitutional Matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) A new round of intra-Libyan talks has kicked off in Egypt's capital Cairo on Sunday between Tripoli's High Council of State and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives.

According to the Ahram news outlet, this latest round is focused on the development of a new constitution for the country.

Like the previous negotiations in Switzerland and Morocco, the talks are held under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The head of the General Intelligence Service of Egypt Abbas Kamel, speaking in a video conference format, assured both sides that Egypt was committed to a political solution of the crisis, the newspaper reported.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army have been involved in negotiations since September, as part of an attempt to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the country's ongoing civil war.