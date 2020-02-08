UrduPoint.com
New Round Of Libya Ceasefire Talks Scheduled For February 18 In Geneva - UN Mission

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A second round of talks on the Libyan ceasefire in the 5+5 format are scheduled for February 18 in Geneva, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Saturday.

"Since the two parties agreed on the necessity of continuing negotiations in order to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, the mission proposed the date of 18/2/2020 as the date for a new round of negotiations between them in Geneva," the UNSMIL said in a statement.

The first round of talks took place this week between five high-level representatives from each of the two warring sides in Libya.

