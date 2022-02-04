UrduPoint.com

New Round Of Political Consultations Between OIC And China

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:43 AM

New Round of Political Consultations between OIC and China

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a new round of political consultations with the People's Republic of China, on 27 January 2022, via videoconference.

During these consultations, the delegation of the OIC General Secretariat was headed by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Mr. Yousef Al-Dobeay, while the delegation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was headed by the Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Deng Li.

In this meeting, the relations between the Muslim world and the People's Republic of China were discussed, in addition to reviewing and evaluating the existing cooperation between the OIC and the People's Republic of China, and prospects for strengthening this cooperation in several fields, especially economic and financial fields, along with higher education, cultural exchange and dialogue among civilizations.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, notably the Palestinian issue and the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed on the importance of continuing these consultations and working to hold them on an annual basis.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education China January Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Celebrating International Day of Education: OIC Ho ..

Celebrating International Day of Education: OIC Holds Symposium in Support of Su ..

25 seconds ago
 Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue to Boost Cooperati ..

Russia, Nicaragua Will Continue to Boost Cooperation, Including Military - Ambas ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

2 hours ago
 US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

11 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>