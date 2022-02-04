New Round of Political Consultations between OIC and China

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a new round of political consultations with the People's Republic of China, on 27 January 2022, via videoconference.

During these consultations, the delegation of the OIC General Secretariat was headed by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Mr. Yousef Al-Dobeay, while the delegation of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was headed by the Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Deng Li.

In this meeting, the relations between the Muslim world and the People's Republic of China were discussed, in addition to reviewing and evaluating the existing cooperation between the OIC and the People's Republic of China, and prospects for strengthening this cooperation in several fields, especially economic and financial fields, along with higher education, cultural exchange and dialogue among civilizations.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, notably the Palestinian issue and the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed on the importance of continuing these consultations and working to hold them on an annual basis.