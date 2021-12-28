UrduPoint.com

New Round Of Russia-EU Talks At Political Directors' Level To Take Place In 2022 - Chizhov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

New Round of Russia-EU Talks at Political Directors' Level to Take Place in 2022 - Chizhov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The new round of Russia-EU consultations at the level of political directors will take place next year, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.

"I will separately ефдл about the political dialogue. It is clearly more alive than dead.

Moreover, over the past year, it has received a certain development. There were contacts at the level of the minister with the head of European diplomacy ... there were consultations at the level of political directors. We are planning the next round, but after the New Year," Chizhov said during a video conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

