New Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks to Take Place on March 29-30 - Russian Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) A new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in person on March 29-30, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Sunday.

"Today, another round of negotiations with Ukraine in the format of a video call took place. As a result, it was decided to meet in person on March 29-30," Medinsky wrote on Telegram.

After the start of the Russian military operation on February 24, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via a video link.