UrduPoint.com

New Round Of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks To Take Place On March 29-30 - Russian Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

New Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks to Take Place on March 29-30 - Russian Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) A new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in person on March 29-30, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Sunday.

"Today, another round of negotiations with Ukraine in the format of a video call took place. As a result, it was decided to meet in person on March 29-30," Medinsky wrote on Telegram.

After the start of the Russian military operation on February 24, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via a video link.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus February March Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

12 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

21 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

21 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

21 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>