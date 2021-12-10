New Round Of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks To Begin In January - Ryabkov
The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, told Sputnik on Friday that the new round of Russia-US consultations on strategic stability will be held during January
"There are no specific dates yet. I suppose these (talks) will be held during January," Ryabkov said.