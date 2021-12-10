New Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks to Begin in January - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, told Sputnik on Friday that the new round of Russia-US consultations on strategic stability will be held during January

"There are no specific dates yet. I suppose these (talks) will be held during January," Ryabkov said.