New Round Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks To Start In Geneva On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

New Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks to Start in Geneva on Monday

The new round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks will be held in Geneva on Monday, with discussions being aimed at settling the ongoing conflict in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The new round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks will be held in Geneva on Monday, with discussions being aimed at settling the ongoing conflict in the country.

Like the first round, the second one will last one week.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, which unites three delegations equally representing the government, the opposition and the civil society, held its opening session in Geneva on October 30. While a smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on constitutional initiatives for holding a general election, the larger body will be responsible for adopting these initiatives.

