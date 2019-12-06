New Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks Unlikely to Be Held Before 2020 -Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's (SCC) meetings most likely will not take place before the end of the year, Dima Moussa, vice-president of the Syrian National Coalition and a member of the committee, including its small body, told Sputnik.

"The first round of the constitutional commission went unexpectedly well. We tried to carry that commitment to the next round which took place last week, but no sessions took place. Unfortunately, the regime came this time with pre-conditions trying to test our nationalism and propose discussion of issues that are political and that are not within the mandate of the constitutional committee. But the mandate is very clear, any other issues should take place within the right track," Moussa said.

On November 25, the second round of SCC talks started in Geneva, but the Small Group within the committee failed to reconvene as scheduled amid a lacking consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.

The member of the committee expressed doubt that the next round of talks would take place in December.

"The next round was supposed to be on December 16, but it does not look like this is going to happen. It will possibly take place after the end of this year," Moussa added.

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.