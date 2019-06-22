UrduPoint.com
New Round Of US-Taliban Talks In Doha Begins June 29 - US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:37 PM

A new round of US-Taliban talks on peace process in Afghanistan will begin late next weekend, US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) A new round of US-Taliban talks on peace process in Afghanistan will begin late next weekend, US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

"We'll start the next round of talks on Jun 29. Based on my recent visits to Afghanistan and Qatar, I believe all sides want rapid progress," he tweeted.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said recently that the United States had agreed to withdraw all troops and would not interfere in Afghanistan. He called the pullout a major achievement for the Taliban since start of the talks.

But Khalilzad rejected the claim on Twitter saying nothing was agreed until everything was agreed and pointed to Washington's four goals, namely counterterrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan talks that lead to a political settlement and a permanent ceasefire.

"Khalilzad's recent remakes are regrettable when he mentioned four issues in talks with Taliban. The Taliban are only discussing two main issues with Khalilzad, one is troop withdraw and other the country will not be used for international terrorism," Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from instability. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

