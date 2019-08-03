New Round Of US-Taliban Talks Opens In Doha: Taliban
Doha, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Talks between the US and the Taliban seeking to end nearly 18 years of war in Afghanistan resumed in Doha on Saturday, the Taliban said.
"Today the talks began," the insurgent group's spokesman in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, told AFP.