Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

New Rule Bars Convicted Felons, Gang Members From Receiving Asylum - US Justice Dept.

The Trump administration has published a final rule to prevent convicted felons, gang members and other criminal aliens from receiving asylum, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Trump administration has published a final rule to prevent convicted felons, gang members and other criminal aliens from receiving asylum, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the publication of a Final Rule amending their respective regulations to prevent certain categories of criminal aliens from obtaining asylum in the United States," the release said.

The Justice Department explained the rule will take effect 30 days after the publication of the Final Rule in the Federal Register, which is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, October 21.

The new rule bars entry to any aliens who have been convicted of a felony under federal or state law, alien smuggling or harboring), illegal reentry, a federal, state, tribal, or local crime involving criminal street gang activity or the operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, the release said.

The new rule also bans entry to any alien convicted of a domestic violence offense, or who are found by an adjudicator to have engaged in acts of battery or extreme cruelty in a domestic context, even if no conviction resulted; the release added.

