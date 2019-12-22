UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rules For Crossing Ukraine-Russia Border Imposed To Stop Criminals From Fleeing - Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:40 AM

New Rules for Crossing Ukraine-Russia Border Imposed to Stop Criminals From Fleeing - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Kiev-imposed new rules for crossing the border with Russia were introduced to prevent criminals from fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Saturday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday that Ukrainian citizens will be obligated to use their travel passports for crossing the border with Russia, starting March 1, 2020.

"Leaving with a travel passport makes it possible to prevent ... persons who violate Ukrainian law from escaping the law in Russia. From now on, border guards will get a complete picture of who leaves our country... quickly and without any issues," Prystaiko tweeted.

He added that using a travel passport to reach Russia was more convenient for Ukrainians as it would involve less bureaucracy at the border.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia March Border Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

8 hours ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

9 hours ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

9 hours ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.