New Rules for Crossing Ukraine-Russia Border Imposed to Stop Criminals From Fleeing - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Kiev-imposed new rules for crossing the border with Russia were introduced to prevent criminals from fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Saturday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday that Ukrainian citizens will be obligated to use their travel passports for crossing the border with Russia, starting March 1, 2020.

"Leaving with a travel passport makes it possible to prevent ... persons who violate Ukrainian law from escaping the law in Russia. From now on, border guards will get a complete picture of who leaves our country... quickly and without any issues," Prystaiko tweeted.

He added that using a travel passport to reach Russia was more convenient for Ukrainians as it would involve less bureaucracy at the border.