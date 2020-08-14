UrduPoint.com
New Russia-Turkey Consultations On Libya Planned In Moscow In August-September - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:28 AM





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) New Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations on Libya will be held in Moscow in August or September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for the next round of Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations on Libya, it should be held in Moscow at a time suitable for the parties, in August, September, during this period," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The previous Russian-Turkish consultations on Libya were held in Ankara from July 21-22.

More Stories From World

