- Home
- World
- News
- New Russia-Turkey Consultations on Libya Planned in Moscow in August-September - Zakharova
New Russia-Turkey Consultations On Libya Planned In Moscow In August-September - Zakharova
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:28 AM
New Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations on Libya will be held in Moscow in August or September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) New Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations on Libya will be held in Moscow in August or September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"As for the next round of Russian-Turkish interdepartmental consultations on Libya, it should be held in Moscow at a time suitable for the parties, in August, September, during this period," Zakharova said at a briefing.
The previous Russian-Turkish consultations on Libya were held in Ankara from July 21-22.