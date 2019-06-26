UrduPoint.com
New Russia-US-China Meeting On Afghanistan To Be Held In July In Expanded Format - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

The next meeting of Russian, US and Chinese special representatives for Afghanistan will be held in July in expanded format, with Pakistan and Iran invited, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday

The previous meeting was held in the Russian capital of Moscow on April 25.

"The date has been determined. This will be an expanded-format meeting. Apart from representatives of Russia, China and the United States, representatives of Pakistan and Iran will take part in it. The meeting will be held in July," Kabulov told reporters.

