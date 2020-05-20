UrduPoint.com
New Russian Ambassador In Afghanistan Presents Credentials To Acting Foreign Minister

Russia's recently appointed ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has presented his credentials to acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar during a meeting on Wednesday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a press release

In addition to welcoming Zhirnov to his new post, Atmar stated that bilateral relations between Russia and Afghanistan should be strengthened over the coming months.

The acting foreign minister also praised Russia's key role in the peace process in the country, the ministry stated.

After presenting his credentials, Zhirnov praised the existing historical ties between the two countries and assured the acting foreign minister that relations between Kabul and Moscow will be strengthened further.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Zhirnov as the country's new ambassador to Afghanistan on April 29.

