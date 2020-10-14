New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Lebanese Foreign Minister

The new head of Russia's diplomatic mission to Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, presented on Wednesday his credentials to Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, the country's foreign ministry has said

Rudakov was appointed as the Russian ambassador in Lebanon by a decree of President Vladimir Putin on August 14. The diplomat replaced Alexander Zasypkin, who has led the mission from October 2010 to August 2020.

"Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe received copies of credentials from the new Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, ahead of an official ceremony to present the originals to President Michel Aoun," the ministry said in a statement, a copy of which was seen by Sputnik.

Rudakov previously served as the deputy head of the middle East and North Africa department in the Russian foreign ministry and also headed the country's diplomatic mission to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah from 2012-2017.