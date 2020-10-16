UrduPoint.com
New Russian Ambassador Rudakov Presents Credentials To Lebanese President Aoun

The new head of Russia's diplomatic mission to Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, presented on Friday his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the president's office said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The new head of Russia's diplomatic mission to Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, presented on Friday his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the president's office said.

The official ceremony took place in the Baabda presidential palace and was accompanied by a military orchestra, which, among other things, played Russia's anthem.

Along with Rudakov, the newly-appointed ambassadors of Canada, Greece, Austria and France also presented their credentials to the Lebanese president.

An honor guard of the republic met the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, and the arrival of each was coupled with the rising of the country's flag next to the Lebanese one and the guard's solemn greeting.

Rudakov was appointed as the new Russian ambassador in Lebanon by a decree of President Vladimir Putin on August 14. The diplomat replaced Alexander Zasypkin, who has led the mission from October 2010 to August 2020. On Wednesday, Rudakov delivered copies of his credentials to Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

The ambassador previously served as the deputy head of the middle East and North Africa department in the Russian foreign ministry and also headed the country's diplomatic mission to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah from 2012-2017.

