UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian Ambassador To Egypt Arrives In Cairo On Special Diplomatic Plane - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

New Russian Ambassador to Egypt Arrives in Cairo on Special Diplomatic Plane - Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia's new ambassador to Egypt and envoy to the Arab League, Georgiy Borisenko, has arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on a special diplomatic flight amid the coronavirus-related halt in international air traffic, Yusup Abakarov, the head of the Russian embassy's consular department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Abakarov, air traffic between Russia and Egypt continues being on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the new ambassador was flown to Cairo on a special diplomatic flight.

Borisenko was appointed Russia's ambassador to Egypt and Representative to the Arab League last month. According to his bio, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, the diplomat previously served as director of the ministry's Department of North America.

Borisenko will replace interim Russian charge d'affaires Svetlana Zubova, who represented Moscow's interest in Egypt since the former ambassador, Sergey Kirpichenko, passed away in September of last year.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Traffic Cairo September Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

29 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.