New Russian Ambassador to Egypt Arrives in Cairo on Special Diplomatic Plane - Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia's new ambassador to Egypt and envoy to the Arab League, Georgiy Borisenko, has arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on a special diplomatic flight amid the coronavirus-related halt in international air traffic, Yusup Abakarov, the head of the Russian embassy's consular department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Abakarov, air traffic between Russia and Egypt continues being on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the new ambassador was flown to Cairo on a special diplomatic flight.

Borisenko was appointed Russia's ambassador to Egypt and Representative to the Arab League last month. According to his bio, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, the diplomat previously served as director of the ministry's Department of North America.

Borisenko will replace interim Russian charge d'affaires Svetlana Zubova, who represented Moscow's interest in Egypt since the former ambassador, Sergey Kirpichenko, passed away in September of last year.