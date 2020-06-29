UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian Angara Launch Vehicle Costs Three Times As Much As Proton-M - Financial Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

New Russian Angara Launch Vehicle Costs Three Times as Much as Proton-M - Financial Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The production costs of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rockets are three times as much as those of the Proton-M carrier rocket, financial reports of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, show.

According to the financial reports, The Khrunichev center is now trying to reduce the cost of the Angara launch vehicle, from the current level of 7 billion rubles ($100,380,000) to 4 billion rubles by 2024.

In comparison, according to government procurement data, the production of the Proton-M rocket for the launch of the Express-AMU4 telecommunications satellite cost 2.

33 billion rubles.

Thus, at the current Angara-A5 flight test stage, the production cost of the launch vehicle is three times as high as that of Proton-M.

A source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik at the start of this month that the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center and the Russian Defense Ministry had signed a contract for the serial production of Angara heavy-lift rockets, and that four Angara-A5 carriers would be manufactured under the first contract.

Another space source told Sputnik earlier this month that Russia was planning to test-launch the Angara-A5 heavy rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 3.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle November From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

5 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

5 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

6 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.