New Russian Angara Launch Vehicle Costs Three Times as Much as Proton-M - Financial Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The production costs of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rockets are three times as much as those of the Proton-M carrier rocket, financial reports of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, show.

According to the financial reports, The Khrunichev center is now trying to reduce the cost of the Angara launch vehicle, from the current level of 7 billion rubles ($100,380,000) to 4 billion rubles by 2024.

In comparison, according to government procurement data, the production of the Proton-M rocket for the launch of the Express-AMU4 telecommunications satellite cost 2.

33 billion rubles.

Thus, at the current Angara-A5 flight test stage, the production cost of the launch vehicle is three times as high as that of Proton-M.

A source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik at the start of this month that the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center and the Russian Defense Ministry had signed a contract for the serial production of Angara heavy-lift rockets, and that four Angara-A5 carriers would be manufactured under the first contract.

Another space source told Sputnik earlier this month that Russia was planning to test-launch the Angara-A5 heavy rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on November 3.