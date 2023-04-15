New Russian Electronic Warfare System Can 'Jam' Satellites in Geostationary Orbit - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) A new electronic warfare system has been developed in Russia with a range of about 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles), capable of "disabling" satellites in the Earth's geostationary orbit, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex have developed a new electronic warfare system capable of suppressing satellites in geostationary orbit with its signal. That's about 36,000 kilometers above sea level," the source said.

The source did not disclose any further details about the new electronic warfare system but said that "the power of its emitters at short range makes it possible not only to suppress, but also to permanently disable enemy electronics."