UrduPoint.com

New Russian Kamikaze Drones To Be Sent To Front Line From Single Hub - Developer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 05:20 AM

New Russian Kamikaze Drones to Be Sent to Front Line From Single Hub - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) New Russian kamikaze drones "Privet-82" will fly to the front line from rear hubs that can accommodate multiple devices and operators will connect to their control already at the front line and then aim at enemy targets, the developer told Sputnik.

"Since our drone has a long range, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), it can be based not on the line of contact, but in the rear.

That is, the launch of the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is carried out 15-20 kilometers from the front line from a launch point that can serve several units at the same time. Thus, within the front line units themselves, there is no need to keep drones and a catapult, you only need goggles, a control panel and an operator, who will connect to the drone in flight and use it on the selected target," Vadim Zhernov, the co-owner and general director of the Oko design bureau, explained.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Vehicle Same From

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

5 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

5 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

6 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.