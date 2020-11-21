UrduPoint.com
New Russian Missile Ship Odintsovo Joins Baltic Naval Fleet - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russia's Baltic Navy Fleet on Saturday accepted the new small missile ship Odintsovo into its ranks at the Baltiysk port in Kaliningrad.

"By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, the new Odintsovo small missile ship has been included in the combat lineup of the Baltic Fleet.

The Andreyevsky flag-raising ceremony on the new warship took place on Saturday in Baltiysk," the Baltic Fleet's press office said.

The vessel was commissioned as part of the Defense Ministry's Project 22800, which has already produced two small missile ships for the Baltic Fleet; Mytishchi and Sovetsk. Along with Odintsovo, they will form a trifecta of Pantsir-M anti-aircraft missile-equipped defense shield for the Naval Baltic Base.

