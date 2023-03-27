UrduPoint.com

New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The new, fifth and sixth Russian nuclear icebreakers of Project 22220 are planned to be laid down at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, in May 2024 and October 2025, respectively, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of the Northern Sea Route Directorate of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom told Sputnik.

"We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," Kulinko said.

He added that budget investments in the construction of these two icebreakers, which will operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, are planned in the amount of 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million).

