MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) New Russian passenger plane IL-114-300 made its first flight at an airfield near Moscow, the press service of state corporation Rostec said Wednesday.

"On December 16, 2020, a short-haul turboprop passenger plane Il-114-300 made its first flight," Rostec said.