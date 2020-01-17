New Russian Prime Minister Appoints Daniil Egorov as Head of Federal Tax Service

Daniil Egorov, the deputy commissioner of the Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS), has been appointed as the FTS new head, succeeding Mikhail Mishustin who recently became the Russian prime minister, an order published on the government's website said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Daniil Egorov, the deputy commissioner of the Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS), has been appointed as the FTS new head, succeeding Mikhail Mishustin who recently became the Russian prime minister, an order published on the government's website said.

"[I order] to appoint Egorov Daniil Viacheslavovich as the head of the Federal Tax Service, relieving him of his post," the document, signed by Mishustin, read.

Egorov graduated from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia and before starting work at the FTS served as a member of an interregional bar association of legal assistance for businessmen and citizens.

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev unexpectedly resigned hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution and a revamped approach to economic management of the country. Top tax official Mishustin has since been tasked with forming a new government in order to realign the country's leadership with the president's goals.