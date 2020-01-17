New Russian Prime Minister May Meet With Senators in February - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The new Russian prime minister may meet senior members of the parliament's upper house in February for routine talks about legislative projects, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin's nominee Mikhail Mishustin, a former tax service chief, was confirmed as prime minister by the lower house of parliament earlier on Thursday.

Mishustin's visit to the Federation Council will be "a traditional February meeting, during which the head of government discusses legislative work with the Council," the source said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Wednesday that his government was resigning. Putin accepted his resignation but asked his cabinet to stay on in the caretaker capacity.