UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian Prime Minister May Meet With Senators In February - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

New Russian Prime Minister May Meet With Senators in February - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The new Russian prime minister may meet senior members of the parliament's upper house in February for routine talks about legislative projects, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin's nominee Mikhail Mishustin, a former tax service chief, was confirmed as prime minister by the lower house of parliament earlier on Thursday.

Mishustin's visit to the Federation Council will be "a traditional February meeting, during which the head of government discusses legislative work with the Council," the source said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Wednesday that his government was resigning. Putin accepted his resignation but asked his cabinet to stay on in the caretaker capacity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin February May Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.